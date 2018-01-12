Seasonal influenza in Multan claims 21 lives in less than a month

MULTAN: Two more people under treatment for influenza died from the disease, bringing the total tally in the city to 21 over a period of 28 days.



The two patients were under treatment in the isolation ward of Nishtar Hospital, where 31 other patients are admitted for either treatment or on suspicion of the disease.

Hospitals in the city have reported 152 influenza cases, out of which 80 patients have tested positive. In the past 24 hours, nine new case of suspected influenza have been reported.

The cases have been reported in Multan and adjoining areas so far, with the virus spreading to nearby towns and cities as well, according to sources. It was also reported that five doctors of Nishtar Hospital have also tested positive for influenza.

Citizens have also raised concerns pertaining to no facility for free-of-cost tests and vaccines for influenza patients at Nishtar Hospital, according to sources.

A citizen shared that a private laboratory charges Rs2,500 to Rs4,000 for the test, adding that the vaccine is available for Rs400 to Rs1,000.

Moreover, the virus is also spreading in Bahawalpur, where a 52-year-old became the latest victim of influenza taking the death toll to four up till now.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has already taken notice of the spread of influenza and directed relevant authorities to take all possible measures for its prevention. He also advised them to organise awareness campaign regarding the illness.

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the bacteria discharged by an infected person's coughing and sneezing.

Pregnant women, senior citizens, and children are at higher risk of contracting the disease.