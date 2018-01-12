Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Seasonal influenza in Multan claims 21 lives in less than a month

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 12, 2018

MULTAN: Two more people under treatment for influenza died from the disease, bringing the total tally in the city to 21 over a period of 28 days.

The two patients were under treatment in the isolation ward of Nishtar Hospital, where 31 other patients are admitted for either treatment or on suspicion of the disease.

Hospitals in the city have reported 152 influenza cases, out of which 80 patients have tested positive. In the past 24 hours, nine new case of suspected influenza have been reported.

Karachi hospital confirms 28 cases of H1N1 seasonal influenza

Medical tests being carried out of other patients complaining of symptoms related to the deadly disease: official

The cases have been reported in Multan and adjoining areas so far, with the virus spreading to nearby towns and cities as well, according to sources. It was also reported that five doctors of Nishtar Hospital have also tested positive for influenza.

Citizens have also raised concerns pertaining to no facility for free-of-cost tests and vaccines for influenza patients at Nishtar Hospital, according to sources.

A citizen shared that a private laboratory charges Rs2,500 to Rs4,000 for the test, adding that the vaccine is available for Rs400 to Rs1,000.

Moreover, the virus is also spreading in Bahawalpur, where a 52-year-old became the latest victim of influenza taking the death toll to four up till now.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has already taken notice of the spread of influenza and directed relevant authorities to take all possible measures for its prevention. He also advised them to organise awareness campaign regarding the illness.

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the bacteria discharged by an infected person's coughing and sneezing.

Pregnant women, senior citizens, and children are at higher risk of contracting the disease.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan will continue counter-terrorism efforts even without US financial support, COAS tells US Centcom chief, senator

Pakistan will continue counter-terrorism efforts even without US financial support, COAS tells US Centcom chief, senator

Updated 44 minutes ago
Zainab’s rape, murder carried out by serial killer: Punjab govt spokesperson

Zainab’s rape, murder carried out by serial killer: Punjab govt spokesperson

 Updated an hour ago
Jahangir Tareen files review petition against disqualification

Jahangir Tareen files review petition against disqualification

Updated 2 hours ago
LHC CJ gives police 36 hours to nab suspect in Zainab murder case

LHC CJ gives police 36 hours to nab suspect in Zainab murder case

Updated 2 hours ago
FO summons senior Indian diplomat to protest LoC firing

FO summons senior Indian diplomat to protest LoC firing

 Updated 3 hours ago
Parenting tips on how to help prevent child abuse

Parenting tips on how to help prevent child abuse

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
SC ends contempt proceedings against PCO judges

SC ends contempt proceedings against PCO judges

Updated 3 hours ago
NA approves bill extending SC, PHC jurisdiction to tribal areas

NA approves bill extending SC, PHC jurisdiction to tribal areas

Updated 4 hours ago
Head of JIT probing rape, murder of Zainab changed

Head of JIT probing rape, murder of Zainab changed

Updated 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM