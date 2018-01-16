Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
Broadband users cross 50 million mark in Pakistan

Number of mobile phone users in Pakistan reaches 144 million  

ISLAMABAD: The number of broadband subscribers including those using 3G and 4G in Pakistan has crossed the 50 million mark, showing a 24.5 per cent penetration until November 2017. 

According to statistics revealed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), of the total users, mobile broadband remained the major contributor, sharing 48 million 3G and 4G subscribers till the period.

3G and 4G subscription registered 23.5 per cent penetration. revealed 

Till the period, the number of mobile phone users reached 144 million as compared to 142.5 million by October 2017. The tele-density for cellular mobile reached 70.83 percent.

PTA is also in process of formulating a framework for testing of 5G in Pakistan.

