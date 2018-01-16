Boxer Amir Khan returns to training for upcoming fight

Boxer Amir Khan has returned to training for his upcoming fight, on April 21, in Liverpool, England, the opponent for which will be named next week.



The Bolton born player has not fought in the ring for around 18 months, but was ready to go back to the top again, his spokesperson told Geo.tv. He said Amir was very confident about his return and wanted to become the world champion again.

Amir will go to the united States in two weeks to continue training with his coach, Virgil Hunter in San Francisco.

So far, Amir has won 32 fights and lost four. He also has two world titles to his credit and now aims for the third.

Recently, the boxer signed a new three-fight deal with United Kingdom boxing promoter Eddier Hearn. Amir ended his feud with the latter a few days back, as he believes that teaming up with Hearn can help him become world champion for the third time. Hearn is also the promoter of Amir’s rival, Kell Brook.

Besides, Amir also wanted to start a boxing league in Pakistan, but he has pushed the plans to the end of the year.

In an attempt to promote boxing in Pakistan and provide exposure to local talent, the British-Pakistani boxer announced in September 2017 to launch a boxing league in the country.

While speaking exclusively to Geo.tv, Amir had said there would be eight teams each saving the same number of boxers.

The participating teams include Multan Thunders, Faisalabad Falcons, Islamabad Kings, Peshawar Warriors, Lahore Giants, Quetta Stars, Sialkot United and Karachi Devils. Amir had also shared the official logos of the team with Geo.tv.

As per the boxer’s spokesperson, Amir wants the next champion to come from Pakistan, which is why he announced launching a league.