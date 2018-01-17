Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 17 2018
GEO NEWS

ECP announces distribution of seats in national, provincial assemblies

Wednesday Jan 17, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has notified the shares of districts/agencies, Fata and Islamabad Capital Territory for the seats of national and provincial assemblies in light of the provisional results of census 2017.

As per the notification issued by the ECP, Islamabad, with its population of 2,001,579 will have three share of seats in the National Assembly.

For the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, each agency and frontier region has been given its shares as per the quota, which is 416,380. The total calculates to 11.99, which is the shares of seats for the tribal agencies and frontier regions combined in the National Assembly.

In Fata, Bajaur Agency has the highest population, of 1,093,684, with 2.63 share of seats in the National Assembly. Out of the agencies and frontier regions, FR Lakki Marwat has the lowest population, of 26,359, and has been given a share of 0.06.

Besides, Khyber Agency with its population of 986,973 will have 2.37 of shares in the National Assembly, Kurram Agency has a population of 619,553 so will have a share of 1.49, Mohmand Agency has 466,984 people and will have 1.12 of shares, North Waziristan has 543,254 people and will have 1.3 share of seats, Orakzai has 254,256 with 0.61 shares and South Waziristan 674,065 with 1.62 shares.

In the frontier regions, FR DI Khan has 68,556 people and 0.16 shares, FR Bannu has 43,114 with a share of 0.1, FR Kohat has 118,578 with 0.28 shares, FR Peshawar has 64,691 people with 0.16 representation, and FR Tank has a population of 36,389 with 0.09 representation in the National Assembly.

Distribution in provinces

Punjab is the largest province in terms of population – 110,017,465. It has been given a quota of 780,266 with 141.01 shares in the National Assembly and 370,429 with 297 share of seats in the provincial assembly.

Lahore has the largest population 11,126,285 with 14.26 share of seat in the National Assembly and 30.04 in Punjab Assembly.

Hafizabad has the lowest population in Punjab — 1,156,957 — with 1.48 share of seats in the National Assembly and 3.12 in the provincial assembly.

Sindh has a population of 47,893,244. It has been given a quota of 785,135 with 61.01 share of seats in the National Assembly and 368,410 with 130.01 in the provincial assembly.

Karachi (West) has population of 3,914,757 with 4.99 share of seats in the National Assembly and 10.63 in the Sindh Assembly. Tando Muhammad Khan has the lowest population, 677,228, with 0.86 share of seats in the National Assembly and 1.84 in the provincial assembly. 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a population of 30,523,371. It has been given a quota of 782,651 with 38.99 in the National Assembly and 308,317 with 99.01 in the provincial assembly.

Peshawar has the largest population, 4,269,079 with 5.45 shares in the National Assembly and 13.85 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. On the other hand, Torghar has the lowest number of people — 171,395 — with 0.22 shares in National Assembly and 0.56 in the provincial assembly.

Balochistan has a population of 12,344,739. It has been given a quota of 771,546 in the National Assembly and 242,054 in the provincial assembly. The province — which has an area larger than its population needs — will have 16.01 shares in the National Assembly and 51 in the provincial assembly.

Quetta has the largest population, of 2,275,699, and has been given 2.95 in the National Assembly and 9.4 of the shares in the provincial assembly. Harnai has the lowest, of 97,017 people, with 0.13 in the National Assembly and 0.4 in Balochistan Assembly.

