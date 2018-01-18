Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Jan 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Bus catches fire in Kazakhstan, killing 52: Interior Ministry

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

Photo: courtesy tengrinews.kz

ALMATY: A bus caught fire in a remote part of Kazakhstan on Thursday, killing 52 citizens of neighbouring Uzbekistan, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

The bus was travelling along a road in Kazakhstan’s north-western Aktau region that links the Russian city of Samara to Shymkent, a city in southern Kazakhstan close to the Uzbek border.

It was unclear in which direction the bus had been travelling, but the route is widely used to transport Uzbek migrant workers to and from Russia where they often take on work on building sites.

Only five people managed to escape the burning vehicle, the interior ministry’s emergencies department said in a statement.

The ministry said the apparent accident had happened at 1030 local time (0430 GMT), but provided no details about its cause.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Indian boy shot dead in police crossfire

Indian boy shot dead in police crossfire

 Updated an hour ago
Kidnappers abduct two Americans, two Canadians in Nigeria; two police killed

Kidnappers abduct two Americans, two Canadians in Nigeria; two police killed

 Updated 2 hours ago
Tillerson's old school way to deal with Trump tweets

Tillerson's old school way to deal with Trump tweets

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump denies US embassy to be moved to Jerusalem within a year

Trump denies US embassy to be moved to Jerusalem within a year

 Updated 4 hours ago
US senators rip Trump over his attacks on the media

US senators rip Trump over his attacks on the media

 Updated 5 hours ago
UN mediator invites Syrian negotiators to Vienna talks next week

UN mediator invites Syrian negotiators to Vienna talks next week

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM