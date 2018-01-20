Naqeebullah killing: Rao Anwar removed from post, placed on ECL

KARACHI: Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar has been removed from his post after the probe committee formed over the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud found the 27-year-old to be innocent, a notification issued on Saturday stated.



Rao Anwar's name has also been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the recommendation of the probe committee, sources said.



SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio has been assigned charge of Malir district in his place, the notification, issued by IG Sindh AD Khawaja, stated.



Speaking to media later, IG Sindh AD Khawaja said Rao Anwar has been suspended to ensure a transparent probe into the alleged encounter that killed Naqeebullah.

According to the initial investigation report, the committee termed SSP Rao Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah baseless, sources said.



In its report, the committee stated that there was no proof found of Naqeebullah being a terrorist.

The 2014 FIR presented by Anwar was also bogus, it said.

The committee in its report also recommended the registration of a case against Rao Anwar and other personnel involved in Naqeebullah’s killing.

‘Justice will prevail’

The head of the committee, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Additional Inspector General Sanaullah Abbasi said earlier that justice will prevail in the case and the outcome will be based on merit.

Speaking to Shahzeb Khanzada in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’, Abbasi said the committee is investigating the case and interviewing several people in relation to the issue.

He added that the team went again to observe the site of the incident and people will get to see justice in this case.

The AIG, in response to a question, said the team is under no pressure and added that they are ‘prisoners of their own conscience’.

Suo motu notice

Earlier on Friday, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar took notice of the suo motu killing.

The chief justice summoned a report from the Sindh police chief in seven days.

Following hue and cry on social media and by relatives of the Waziristan native, an inquiry committee was formed under the chair of CTD Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi.