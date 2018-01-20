Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 20 2018
Flu-related deaths continue to climb in Multan

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

An outbreak of seasonal influenza in Multan has claimed 27 lives so far. Photo: Geo News screen grab

MULTAN: An outbreak of seasonal influenza in Multan claimed three more lives Saturday morning.

The death toll has risen to 27 in over a month, informed the Department of Health Spokesperson Dr Atta-ur-Rehman.

The deceased include two women and a man, he added.

Currently, at least 13 influenza patients are being treated at Nishtar Hospital in Multan, he said, adding that 113 people have been diagnosed with influenza since December 15, 2017. 

Seasonal influenza in South Punjab claims 35 lives in a month

In Multan, 106 cases of influenza have been confirmed since December 15, while 24 patients under treatment in the city’s Nishtar Hospital died

On Friday, a spokesperson for the Multan health department had informed that 35 people in total have died of seasonal influenza in the past one month in Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur.

The epidemic claimed yet another life in Rahim Yar Khan’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital, bringing the tally in the city to six since December 15, it was reported on Friday.

Six more patients are under treatment in the hospital.

According to the focal person on seasonal influenza in Bahawalpur, five women and a man has died of the disease in the past one month.

Five more people are under treatment at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital

