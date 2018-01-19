Seasonal influenza in South Punjab claims 35 lives in a month

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the bacteria discharged by an infected person's coughing and sneezing-Geo News

MULTAN: Thirty-five people in total have died of seasonal influenza in the past one month in Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur, a spokesman for the Multan Health Department said on Friday.

In Multan, 106 cases of influenza have been confirmed since December 15, while 24 patients under treatment in the city’s Nishtar Hospital have died.

Ten more patients are under treatment in the hospital for or on the suspicion of suffering from the disease.

The epidemic claimed yet another life in Rahim Yar Khan’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital, bringing the tally in the city to six since December 15, it was reported on Friday.

Six more patients are under treatment in the hospital.

According to the focal person on seasonal influenza in Bahawalpur, five women and a man has died of the disease in the past one month.

Five more people are under treatment.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has already taken notice of the spread of influenza and directed relevant authorities to take all possible measures for its prevention. He also advised them to organise awareness campaigns regarding the illness.

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the bacteria discharged by an infected person's coughing and sneezing.

Pregnant women, senior citizens, and children are at higher risk of contracting the disease.