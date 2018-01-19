Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Seasonal influenza in South Punjab claims 35 lives in a month

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 19, 2018

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the bacteria discharged by an infected person's coughing and sneezing-Geo News

MULTAN: Thirty-five people in total have died of seasonal influenza in the past one month in Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur, a spokesman for the Multan Health Department said on Friday.

In Multan, 106 cases of influenza have been confirmed since December 15, while 24 patients under treatment in the city’s Nishtar Hospital have died.

Ten more patients are under treatment in the hospital for or on the suspicion of suffering from the disease.

The epidemic claimed yet another life in Rahim Yar Khan’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital, bringing the tally in the city to six since December 15, it was reported on Friday.

Six more patients are under treatment in the hospital.

According to the focal person on seasonal influenza in Bahawalpur, five women and a man has died of the disease in the past one month.

Five more people are under treatment.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has already taken notice of the spread of influenza and directed relevant authorities to take all possible measures for its prevention. He also advised them to organise awareness campaigns regarding the illness.

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the bacteria discharged by an infected person's coughing and sneezing.

Pregnant women, senior citizens, and children are at higher risk of contracting the disease.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Illegal detention case: SHC orders departmental action against CTD officials

Illegal detention case: SHC orders departmental action against CTD officials

 Updated 47 minutes ago
'Our heads hang in shame': CJP takes notice of Axact degree scandal

'Our heads hang in shame': CJP takes notice of Axact degree scandal

Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz, Achakzai meet in Lahore, condemn opposition tirade against Parliament

Shehbaz, Achakzai meet in Lahore, condemn opposition tirade against Parliament

 Updated 2 hours ago
Woman chases down, beats up robbers in Rawalpindi

Woman chases down, beats up robbers in Rawalpindi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Axact impersonated Rex Tillerson in fake degrees scam, BBC journalist reveals

Axact impersonated Rex Tillerson in fake degrees scam, BBC journalist reveals

Updated 3 hours ago
Famed columnist, poet Munnu Bhai passes away

Famed columnist, poet Munnu Bhai passes away

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
CTD Faisalabad thwarts terror bid, arrests two TTP suspects

CTD Faisalabad thwarts terror bid, arrests two TTP suspects

 Updated 3 hours ago
Case filed over grenade attack in Karachi's Kharadar

Case filed over grenade attack in Karachi's Kharadar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan made aware of reservations, should prosecute Hafiz Saeed: US

Pakistan made aware of reservations, should prosecute Hafiz Saeed: US

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM