Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson enter a hall during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of state Rex Tillerson have discussed steps to ensure stability in northern Syria in a phone call on Saturday, Russia’s foreign ministry said on its Facebook page.



It said they also talked about promoting a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis with the support of the United Nations.