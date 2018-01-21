Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 21 2018
GEO NEWS

SC orders immediate removal of barriers outside Hamza Shehbaz's Lahore residence

GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 21, 2018

PML-N MNA Hamza Shehbaz is the son of Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File 

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered authorities on Sunday to immediately remove all barriers outside the house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Hamza Shehbaz. 

Hearing a suo motu notice on the blocking of roads for security purposes a the Lahore Registry, the chief justice came down hard on Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed when he said only the security gate near Hamza's residence was removed and not the barriers.

"Hamza is an MNA and the chief minister's son," said the chief secretary in response to the chief justice's inquiry into who Hamza is.

"Who’s Hamza. I don’t know any Hamza," Chief Justice Nisar had remarked. 

The chief justice remarked further that the court can summon Hamza and ask him about the threats to his life, adding that if there are genuine threats then he can shift his residence.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that "I’m the chief justice, yet there are no blockades outside my house".

The chief secretary assured the court of removing the blockades.

Chief Justice Nisar informed the official that he will visit the place in a private vehicle to check if his orders have been implemented. 

Hamza, an MNA from Lahore, resides in Model Town's H-Block close to his father and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharifs' residence. 

