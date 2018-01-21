Over half of water supplied to Karachi every day is unfiltered

Officials visiting the filtration plant today. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: The head of the judicial commission on water and sanitation in Sindh was informed on Sunday that more than half of the 140 million gallons of water supplied to Karachi every day is unfiltered.

The revelation was told to former Supreme Court justice Amir Hani Muslim, the head of the commission, during a visit to the laboratory of the Pipri Water Filtration Plant.

Justice (retd) Muslim was accompanied by the secretary of the local government department, managing director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and other officials.

When Justice (retd) Muslim inquired who the chief chemist is, officials responded that the post is vacant at present and an advertisement has been published in this regard.

Justice (retd) Muslim was astonished to learn that water tests are conducted once every 15 days. Moreover, the head of the commission was informed that 140 million gallons of water are supplied to Karachi every day of which not even 50 per cent is filtered.

Justice (retd) Muslim then summoned details of the expansion and funds of the filtration plant.

The next hearing of the commission is on January 25, before which the former Supreme Court justice said he will visit various water filtration schemes to monitor their conditions personally.

On Saturday (yesterday), Justice (retd) Muslim visited sewage treatments plants I and II in Karachi and expressed dismay at their condition.

The commission was recently constituted by the Supreme Court to investigate the authorities' failure to provide potable drinking water, improve sanitation and curb its impact on the environment in Sindh.