Senior Daesh terrorist killed in Afghanistan airstrike

A key member of the Daesh terror group was killed in an airstrike of US forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press Agency.



The airstrike was carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles of US forces in the vicinity of Haska Mina district, said local security officials.

The provincial police officials said the killed terrorist has been identified as a close relative, father of Daesh commander Abdul Khaliq, and had been involved in major terror plots.

However, the anti-government armed militant groups including Daesh insurgents have yet to comment on the report.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in East of Afghanistan where fewer incidents have been reported since the fall of the Taliban regime.

On October 14, last year, at least 14 terrorists, affiliated with Daesh, were killed in airstrikes in Afghanistan.



The airstrikes were held in Khogyani area of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, according to Afghan security officials.

The officials confirmed that 14 terrorists were killed and many others injured in attacks on three main terrorist hideouts in the area.