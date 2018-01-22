Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Jan 22 2018
By
Web Desk

Senior Daesh terrorist killed in Afghanistan airstrike

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 22, 2018

A key member of the Daesh terror group was killed in an airstrike of the US forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press Agency. Photo: file
 

A key member of the Daesh terror group was killed in an airstrike of US forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press Agency.

The airstrike was carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles of US forces in the vicinity of Haska Mina district, said local security officials.

The provincial police officials said the killed terrorist has been identified as a close relative, father of Daesh commander Abdul Khaliq, and had been involved in major terror plots.

However, the anti-government armed militant groups including Daesh insurgents have yet to comment on the report. 

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in East of Afghanistan where fewer incidents have been reported since the fall of the Taliban regime.

On October 14, last year, at least 14 terrorists, affiliated with Daesh, were killed in airstrikes in Afghanistan.

The airstrikes were held in Khogyani area of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, according to Afghan security officials.

The officials confirmed that 14 terrorists were killed and many others injured in attacks on three main terrorist hideouts in the area.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Richest one percent made 82% of wealth created last year: Oxfam

Richest one percent made 82% of wealth created last year: Oxfam

 Updated an hour ago
Oil slick off China coast trebles in size

Oil slick off China coast trebles in size

 Updated 2 hours ago
At least 30 dead in overnight battle at Kabul hotel

At least 30 dead in overnight battle at Kabul hotel

 Updated 3 hours ago
With 25,339 murders in 2017, Mexico suffers record homicide tally

With 25,339 murders in 2017, Mexico suffers record homicide tally

 Updated 4 hours ago
Three civilians killed in southern Thailand market bomb: police

Three civilians killed in southern Thailand market bomb: police

 Updated 5 hours ago
India, Pakistan should come together to fight poverty: Modi

India, Pakistan should come together to fight poverty: Modi

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
At least 19 dead after overnight battle at Kabul hotel

At least 19 dead after overnight battle at Kabul hotel

 Updated 14 hours ago
China says US warship violated its South China Sea sovereignty

China says US warship violated its South China Sea sovereignty

 Updated 15 hours ago
Pope urges hope in visit to Peru area devastated by floods

Pope urges hope in visit to Peru area devastated by floods

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM