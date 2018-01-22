Winter summit: Pakistani mountaineer, partners scale Mt Pumori

Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, his climbing partner Alex Txikon from Spain and two sherpas successfully scaled Mount Pumori (7,161 m) without using supplemental oxygen in the region on Saturday (January 20). Photo: Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, his climbing partner Alex Txikon from Spain and two sherpas successfully scaled Mount Pumori (7,161 m) without using supplemental oxygen in the region on Saturday (January 20).

The team has become the first one to scale a peak above 7,000 m in the winter climbing season.

According to details, Sadpara along with Txikon, Pemba Bhote Sherpa and Nuri Sherpa successfully climbed the mountain at around 11:30AM Saturday morning.

Sadpara is in Nepal to summit Mount Everest in winter without the use of supplemental oxygen.

In February last year, Sadpara along with three foreign mountaineers successfully scaled Nanga Parbat without oxygen.