Minnie Mouse gets her star, a few decades after Mickey

LOS ANGELES: Minnie Mouse was honoured with a star on Hollywood´s Walk of Fame Monday, with her eternal sidekick Mickey by her side.

In her red and white polka-dot dress and bright yellow heels, the giggly cartoon favorite was recognised a full four decades after Mickey.

"Mickey, I´m so happy you´re here to share this wonderful day with me. That´s for you! This really is the best day ever. Oh thank you, thank you, thank you," she said.

Minnie Mouse was honoured with a star on Hollywood´s Walk of Fame Monday, with her eternal sidekick Mickey by her side. Photo: AFP

Minnie was joined by pop star Katy Perry -- who also wore a red and white polka-dot dress -- and Disney chief executive Robert Iger.

Mickey, who wore a tuxedo for the occasion, had his own star unveiled in November 1978.

The duo first appeared on film together in 1928 and after 90 years in show business, Minnie´s star is still shining.