How dare you...

Whatever - if any - intentions to jolt the Pakistani Twitterati into realizing the bitter truth, that the Editor of Newsweek's Pakistani franchise had, his Tweets have fanned anger not only at home but internationally as well.

Fasih Ahmed took to the microblogging site and posted about sexual abuse of minors in Pakistan. However, the tone, choice of words and the way he addressed the problem have resulted in the official Newsweek account to state that they are reviewing their relationship with Newsweek Pakistan which operates under a license agreement.

The posts by Ahmed - besides social media users in Pakistan - caught the attention of Hollywood actress, activist, producer and former singer Alyssa Milano who also raised her voice against the editor's posts.



Following the uproar on Twitter, Fasih Ahmed has not hidden behind the excuse most others have used when their posts have attracted such contempt; he maintains his account has not been hacked.



After the posts that attracted most of the anger, the Newsweek Pakistan Editor did make some valid points, but unfortunately, the tide had turned against him by then.

Multiple documentaries exist on the topic of child sexual abuse in Pakistan and how it continues unchecked. Having personally worked on one such documentary, I agree with Fasih on at least this one point, that child sexual abuse "is happening, and will always continue".

The anger and rage on Twitter against the brutal rape and murder of Zainab and countless others is very likely a case of du jour. How many times has Pakistan stood up and demanded justice? Can most of those reading these words even count on their fingers and remember all the instances they themselves stood up and demanded justice?

Be it rape, exploitation or murder... Our system is such, that depending on the net worth and connections of a perpetrator, justice is not served.

The society is such, that the victim is further victimized. To avoid such ostracization most families hush up the victim so as to avoid any negative impact on the future prospects of other siblings of the victim.

I do not agree with the way Fasih Ahmed addressed the subject, nor can I agree with his notion of sexual abuse of a minor - or anyone - resulting in anything positive.

It is a crime, a disgusting inhumane act that should come with the harshest punishment ever; but I do agree that Zainab's brutal rape and murder was not a watershed moment.

Just after the 7-year-old's body was recovered I replied to a thread on social media that ended with "Your innocent smile will haunt us forever".

My reply: "Forgive me for saying something that will likely result in abuse. Her smile will not haunt us, we will forget about her very very soon... Just like no one... can even list the names of the last 11 minor victims... raped and killed, in just the last one year."

Even today, I do not think anyone can name the 11 children who were sexually abused just in Kasur over the last year.

There will be many more such victims, and I'll tell you why.

Most of Pakistani society is suffering from willful blindness, we cannot even see the rape victims we cross every single day on the streets as we go to work - but if we are made aware of it in a way we do not like, we will demand that heads roll.





Note: The views expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Geo News or the Jang Group.





