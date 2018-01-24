Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Maritime university to be built soon in Pakistan, announces naval chief

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

Admiral Abbasi addresses gathering at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Geo News

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi announced on Wednesday that a maritime university will be set up soon in the country.

Addressing a gathering at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Admiral Abbasi said that Pakistan has been blessed with unlimited resources but unfortunately a resource like the sea is not properly utilised.

The naval chief also said that maritime security should be overseen by one ministry instead of multiple ministries.

Admiral Abbasi took charge of the navy in October last year and took commission in the navy's operations branch in 1981.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Naqeebullah killing: Police team to go get Rao Anwar from Islamabad

Naqeebullah killing: Police team to go get Rao Anwar from Islamabad

Updated 58 minutes ago
Zainab murder suspect lured victims promising to buy sweets

Zainab murder suspect lured victims promising to buy sweets

Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz's narrative on 'unjust' disqualification has become people's voice, says Hamza Shehbaz

Nawaz's narrative on 'unjust' disqualification has become people's voice, says Hamza Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
UNSC's sanctions monitoring team arrives in Pakistan: sources

UNSC's sanctions monitoring team arrives in Pakistan: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
Zainab’s parents demand arrest of suspect Imran’s facilitators

Zainab’s parents demand arrest of suspect Imran’s facilitators

Updated 2 hours ago
Intezar case: IO summons former SSP ACLC Muqaddas Haider to record statement

Intezar case: IO summons former SSP ACLC Muqaddas Haider to record statement

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
CPEC's results already coming in, says PM Abbasi at Davos

CPEC's results already coming in, says PM Abbasi at Davos

Updated 3 hours ago
IG Sindh directs police not to recruit Gutka addicts

IG Sindh directs police not to recruit Gutka addicts

Updated 3 hours ago
Didn't intend to hurt feelings, says CJP after 'skirt' remarks

Didn't intend to hurt feelings, says CJP after 'skirt' remarks

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM