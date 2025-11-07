Pakistan backs UNSC resolution lifting sanctions on Syrian President Sharaa

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York, US, September 24, 2025. — Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: With Pakistan's support, the UN Security Council on Thursday adopted a draft resolution to remove Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the Daesh and Al-Qaeda sanctions list.

Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad welcomed the resolution, praising its adoption as a step on Syria’s journey ahead — presenting “immense opportunities”, as well as challenges.

The Pakistani envoy expressed hope that the Syrian government would continue to centralise its authority and address security challenges, ultimately helping Syria to emerge as one of the world’s strong and prosperous nations.

Pakistan, he said, had always emphasised the need for providing sanctions relief to allow for Syria’s reconstruction and reintegration with the international community, while also facilitating sustained dialogue and engagement.

“The Syrian people have suffered for more than a decade of conflict, chaos and civil war,” he told the Security Council. “Today’s vote is a welcome step by this Council to signal the support of the international community towards helping the Syrian people transition into a new phase of their political journey through a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process."

Ambassador Asim Ahmad warned of the terrorist threat, noting that the presence of foreign terrorist fighters continues to threaten security in the country. “We hope that the Syrian authorities will extend and consolidate centralised authority and stabilise the situation across the country by taking measures necessary to address the security concerns.”

The US-drafted resolution received 14 votes in favour to none against, with China abstaining.

Sharaa was named transitional president after leading an offensive that ousted Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, ending 13 years of devastating civil war.

He was under UN sanctions as the leader of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which was formerly linked to al-Qaeda. The US removed HTS from a list of foreign terror groups in July.

The 15-member Council’s vote came ahead of Sharaaa’s visit to the White House on Monday and talks with President Donald Trump.

United States Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz welcomed the adoption of the resolution, saying, “With the adoption of this text, the Council is sending a strong political signal that recognises Syria is in a new era,” he said.

“The delisting of President al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Khattab should help give the Syrian people the greatest chance.”

But China’s Ambassador to the UN Fu Cong argued that the resolution failed to address the “the legitimate concerns of all parties”.

“The sponsor did not fully heed the views of all members and forced the Council to take action even when there were huge differences among Council members in an attempt to serve its own political agenda,” said Fu, referring to the US.

“China stands ready to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in achieving security, stability, and development in Syria at an early date,” he added.

Syria hailed the UN Security Council’s decision to remove President al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Khattab from the sanctions list, calling it further proof of Damascus’s growing diplomatic legitimacy.

In a statement on X, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said: “Once again and not for the last time, Syrian diplomacy reaffirms its active presence and its ability to make steady progress in removing obstacles and paving the way toward a more open and stable Syrian future.”

Syria expressed its “appreciation to the US and friendly nations for their support to Syria and its people”.