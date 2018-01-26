Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Three-day ban on fishing in Gwadar announced

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 26, 2018

The Department of Livestock and Fisheries of Sindh government has placed a three-day ban on fishing in Gwadar, according to a notification issued Friday, Photo: Geo News screen grab
KARACHI: The Department of Livestock and Fisheries of Sindh government has placed a three-day ban on fishing in Gwadar, according to a notification issued Friday.

The ban, which has been imposed by fisheries inspector, will be in effect from January 28 to January 30.

Moreover, the fishermen have also been advised to stay away from the deep sea during the stated time period. The notification warned that the people who fail to fall the instructions will be fined.

The ban has been placed due to an exhibition, which is being held at Karachi’s Expo Centre. 

'Naqeebullah was picked up on Jan 3': Inquiry report submitted in SC

UN credibility at stake on Palestine, occupied Kashmir: Lodhi

Assets reference: Witnesses record statements against Ishaq Dar

Indonesian President arrives in Pakistan today

Seven injured in road accident as dense fog blankets Punjab

‘Free Kashmir’ campaign launched in UK

Malala urges Pakistani women to speak for their rights

Pakistan expects to continue longstanding ties with both China, US: PM Abbasi

PM Abbasi to seek return of terminally-ill Pakistani prisoner from Indonesia

