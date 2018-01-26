Three-day ban on fishing in Gwadar announced

The Department of Livestock and Fisheries of Sindh government has placed a three-day ban on fishing in Gwadar, according to a notification issued Friday, Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

KARACHI: The Department of Livestock and Fisheries of Sindh government has placed a three-day ban on fishing in Gwadar, according to a notification issued Friday.



The ban, which has been imposed by fisheries inspector, will be in effect from January 28 to January 30.

Moreover, the fishermen have also been advised to stay away from the deep sea during the stated time period. The notification warned that the people who fail to fall the instructions will be fined.

The ban has been placed due to an exhibition, which is being held at Karachi’s Expo Centre.