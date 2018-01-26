Deepika responds to rumours of engagement with Ranveer Singh

Rumours have been rife about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone getting engaged in Maldives ever since the two left for holidays there.

But Deepika recently denied the reports when she made an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s show BFFs with Vogue. When questioned on the engagement rumours, Deepika said, “I was not engaged.”

The Padmaavat star was on the show with her sister Anisha Padukone.

Neha also asked Deepika to show if her finger had a tan line, to which Anisha remarked, “She has been engaged successively for the last four years.”

However, this was not the first time Deepika denied engagement rumours.

Last year, the star is reported to have said that she had not planned it for any time soon.

Nevertheless, in December 2017 Ranveer was seen bonding with Deepika’s father at an event in Bengaluru.

Indian media reported Ranveer was at the launch event of a sports facility of badminton champion Prakash Padukone and former cricketer Rahul Dravid, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.