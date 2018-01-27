Kashmir Council demonstrates against India Republic Day in Brussels

The protest was attended by a large number of the people from different walks of life

BRUSSELS: A protest demonstration was organised by the Kashmir Council EU on the occasion of Indian Republic Day (January 26) in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels on Friday.



The demonstrations are part of the worldwide observation of "black day" which the Kashmiris observe every year on the Indian Republic Day.

The protest was attended by a large number of the people from different walks of life. Holding placards and banner with a number of slogans against India, the demonstrators called for an immediate end of atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Addressing the gathering, chairman of Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed asked New Delhi to fulfil its promise for giving the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasised that India should end brutalities against the Kashmiris and let them decide their future in a free and independent environment. Raza said that the Kashmiri nation is not ready to compromise on their right to self-determination.

Other speakers slammed Indian claims of being the largest democracy in the world while refusing the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Peace in Kashmir is important to establish peace in the region.

A memorandum was also handed over to the Indian Embassy in Brussels in which the council conveyed a message to the Indian government that there is no point in glorifying democracy if people are living in misery and under the might of the gun. India should withdraw its forces from IHK and end its undemocratic and illegal rule over Kashmir, the letter addressing the New Delhi demanded.

They demanded the international community to support the political rights of the people of Kashmir. There is an urgent need for international intervention for the just resolution of the long-standing Kashmir dispute, the protestors said.