Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

JIT to probe murder of Kohat medical student

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 29, 2018

KOHAT: A joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed to probe the murder of a medical college student after she rejected a marriage proposal.

Aasma Rani, a third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad Medical College was killed in her hometown of Kohat on Saturday. The accused, Mujahidullah, shot her twice and according to the victim’s family wanted to marry her. 

Aasma’s family alleges that the accused had issued threats in the past as well.

Kohat medical student shot dead after rejecting marriage proposal

Family says PTI district president’s nephew wanted to marry Aasma

The father of Aasma has appealed for justice from high-ranking officials.

Police have conducted raids, but have been unable to arrest Mujahidullah. 

According to the relevant DSP, the Federal Investigation Agency has issued an alert following reports of the accused trying to flee the country.

The accused — nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district president Aftab Alam — along with his brother, Sadiqullah Afreedi, was waiting outside the girl’s residence at the day of the incident. 

He shot her thrice after she stepped out of a rickshaw with her sister-in-law.

The girl succumbed to her wounds on Sunday evening after she was rushed to the hospital soon after the incident occurred.

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

ATM fraud: Two Chinese nationals get one-year imprisonment each

ATM fraud: Two Chinese nationals get one-year imprisonment each

Updated 55 minutes ago
Pakistani cardiac stents to hit market by June, SC informed

Pakistani cardiac stents to hit market by June, SC informed

 Updated an hour ago
Senate elections on March 3: ECP

Senate elections on March 3: ECP

Updated 2 hours ago
Aleem Khan appears before NAB Lahore in Panama Papers probe

Aleem Khan appears before NAB Lahore in Panama Papers probe

Updated 2 hours ago
Brother ‘confesses’ to raping, killing teenage sister in Quetta: police

Brother ‘confesses’ to raping, killing teenage sister in Quetta: police

Updated 2 hours ago
Violence on campus: 196 PU students released on bail

Violence on campus: 196 PU students released on bail

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM