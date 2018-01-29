PML-N MPAs withdraw resignations after Shehbaz's meeting with Pir Sialvi

MPA Nizamuddin Sialvi, nephew of Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi, says the Punjab CM has assured them of addressing their reservations.

LAHORE: Four members of the Punjab Assembly, all from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Monday withdrew their resignations, days after a meeting between Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi.



Last week, Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi, spiritual leader and custodian of Sial Sharif shrine in Sargodha, after which the latter took back his call for a protest.

The spiritual leader had been heading a campaign, demanding resignation and apology of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah over his remarks during a TV show.

He had also called for the "jail bharo (fill the prisons)" movement starting from Jan 27.

Those withdrawing their resignations include MPAs Nizamuddin Sialvi, Maulana Rehmatullah, Raza Nasrullah and Mohammad Khan Baloch.

In a video statement, MPA Nizamuddin Sialvi, nephew of Pir Sialvi, said the Punjab CM has assured them of addressing their reservations over an amendment in Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (Finality of Prophethood) declaration.

The lawmakers had submitted their resignations in the Punjab Assembly secretariat on December 12, 2017.