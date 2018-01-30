Seasonal influenza claims three more lives in Multan

MULTAN: As many as three patients under treatment for seasonal influenza at Nishtar Hospital, including two women, passed away here on Tuesday, taking the total death toll from the disease in the past month-and-a-half to at least 38.



The deceased hail from Multan, Khanewal and Layyah.

Earlier, health department spokesperson Dr Attaur Rehman informed Geo News that 242 cases of seasonal influenza have been reported and presence of H1N1 virus has been confirmed in 120 individuals.

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with bacteria discharged by an infected person's coughing and sneezing.

Pregnant women, senior citizens, and children are susceptible to the disease.