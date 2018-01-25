Influenza fatalities continue as three more die in Multan

Nishtar Hospital, Multan, where most of the patients are being treated. Photo: Geo News

MULTAN: Three more patients at Nishar Hospital succumbed to seasonal influenza in Multan on Thursday, taking the total death toll from the disease in the past month-and-a-half to 35.

Health department spokesperson Dr Attaur Rehman said the three deceased hailed from Khanewal and were under treatment at the hospital’s intensive care unit.

He identified the deceased as 45-year-old Amir Furqan, 40-year-old Nasir and 50-yea-rold Daulat Bibi.

Dr Rehman informed that at present, 12 patients are under treatment for influenza at Nishtar Hospital.

He added that in the last six weeks, 242 cases have been reported and presence of H1N1 virus has been confirmed in 120 individuals.

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the bacteria discharged by an infected person's coughing and sneezing. Pregnant women, senior citizens, and children are susceptible to the disease.