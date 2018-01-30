Zara is selling lungi for $86 and calling it ‘check mini-skirt’

The item is described as “check mini skirt” and comes in a brown check pattern-Zara

From Kaulapuris to traditional dresses, it seems to have become a trend with western brands to take items from this part of the world, rebrand them and sell it without giving any acknowledgement to the source of the idea.

The latest is a lungi-style skirt, yes the same lungis worn commonly by men in mostly rural parts of India and Pakistan, being sold by Zara. And the price? An unbelievable £69.99!

The item is described as “check mini skirt” and comes in a brown check pattern. “Flowing skirt with draped detail in the front. Front slit detail at the hem. Zip fastening in the back hidden along the seam.” Or lungi, in other words.

While this branded skirt costs above $100, the lungis worn by people in Pakistan, India and some other countries cost between not more than a couple of dollars.

In October last year, an ad selling charpoy in Australia went viral. While it did mention "traditional Indian charpoy", people were quite amused at its price, which was $990.