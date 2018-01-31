Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
Adnan Malik

Child pornography: FIA conducting three inquiries in Punjab

Adnan Malik

Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been conducting three inquiries into child pornographic videos in Punjab, a deputy director with the agency said Tuesday.

One of the inquiry pertains to suspect Taimur Maqsood, held from Jhang last week, while the other is from Attock district, said Khalid Anis, deputy director of FIA Cybercrime Wing.

The third inquiry is relating to suspect Engineer Saadat who was arrested from Sargodha last year, he said.

The FIA official said around 65,000 videos of Pakistani children were recovered from Saadat, with the suspect himself involved in such violent films.

Anis further said the FIA has sent letters to all banks in the country seeking account details of suspect, Taimur Maqsood, who is part of an international gang.

FIA extends probe into child pornography countrywide

A two-member team has been formed, while letters have been written to FIA offices all over country, says a deputy director with the agency

He said the letters have been written to ascertain whether the suspect received any remittances from his accomplices in other countries for uploading the videos.

The FIA official said the suspect's cellular phone and laptop data have also been sent to forensic lab in order to locate his accomplices.

Maqsood was arrested from Jhang’s Satellite Town on Sunday for possessing and dealing in child porn videos.

During the raid, 60 gigabytes of data, a laptop, mobile phone, banned films and other equipment was recovered from the suspect, who is an electrical engineer by profession. The videos recovered from Maqsood were not of Pakistani children, but of minors from other countries.

Following the incidents, the FIA Cybercrime Wing Rawalpindi has constituted a two-member committee, extending the scope of investigation into child pornography countrywide.

