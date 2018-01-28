FIA nabs suspect for making pornographic videos

Photo: File

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly making pornographic films.

According to a statement, FIA officials conducted a raid in Jhang after receiving a tip from Canadian law enforcement officials via Interpol and arrested Taimur Maqsood, suspected of involvement in making porno films.

FIA officials said the suspect confessed to his involvement during initial interrogation,

FIA officials also recovered a laptop, mobile phone and other equipment from the suspect's possession.

FIA officials informed that Canadian authorities had identified the individual after an operation in Ottawa.



Further investigation is under way.