Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Body of KP child maid exhumed, samples sent for testing

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

ABBOTTABAD: The body of 11-year-old Misbah, who was employed at the house of a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister’s brother before she died mysteriously, was exhumed on Thursday and samples taken from the remains were sent for testing, Geo News reported Thursday.

The young domestic worker employed at KP Higher Education Minister Mushtaq Ghani’s brother Shoaib Ghani’s house had died mysteriously at a hospital in Abbottabad on January 27.

The samples from the remains were collected by a three-member team. 

On Wednesday, a local magistrate allowed the exhumation of the body to collect samples. The fact-finding committee investigating the mysterious death recommended the exhumation and post-mortem of the body, sources said earlier on Wednesday.

Moreover, the Supreme Court has also taken a suo motu notice of the death of the 11-year-old maid.

SC takes suo motu of maid’s death employed by Mushtaq Ghani's brother

Chief justice has sought details from KP IG within three days

According to a notification issued, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice over media reports and has sought details of the incident from the inspector general of KP within three days.

After the news of death was reported, DIG Hazara constituted a committee to determine whether the cause of death was natural or not.

Earlier, a police spokesperson speaking on the case informed that Misbah’s health deteriorated after eating fruits, after which she was taken to a hospital, however, she could not survive.

The spokesman had said that a brother and a sister of the girl had also died of the same disease.

The investigation can be taken forward after the medical report emerges, the police spokesman had stated earlier and had added that no request for legal action had yet been made by Misbah’s family.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Uncomfortable with contempt of court verdict for politicians: Bilawal

Uncomfortable with contempt of court verdict for politicians: Bilawal

Updated 59 minutes ago
Naqeebullah's family denies reports of settlement with Rao Anwar

Naqeebullah's family denies reports of settlement with Rao Anwar

 Updated 38 minutes ago
NAB appeals SC to form larger bench to review Hudaibiya case

NAB appeals SC to form larger bench to review Hudaibiya case

 Updated 2 hours ago
Aasma rape-murder case: Samples of 243 suspects sent for DNA test

Aasma rape-murder case: Samples of 243 suspects sent for DNA test

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sindh minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, wife found dead at Karachi home

Sindh minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, wife found dead at Karachi home

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pak-Afghan issue has to be resolved bilaterally: Khawaja Asif

Pak-Afghan issue has to be resolved bilaterally: Khawaja Asif

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
ECP restores registration of 13 political parties, including MQM-P

ECP restores registration of 13 political parties, including MQM-P

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC takes notice of foreign bank accounts held by Pakistanis

SC takes notice of foreign bank accounts held by Pakistanis

 Updated 3 hours ago
Asma Rani murder case: YDA demands KP govt to arrest killers in 72 hours

Asma Rani murder case: YDA demands KP govt to arrest killers in 72 hours

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM