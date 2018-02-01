Body of KP child maid exhumed, samples sent for testing

ABBOTTABAD: The body of 11-year-old Misbah, who was employed at the house of a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister’s brother before she died mysteriously, was exhumed on Thursday and samples taken from the remains were sent for testing, Geo News reported Thursday.



The young domestic worker employed at KP Higher Education Minister Mushtaq Ghani’s brother Shoaib Ghani’s house had died mysteriously at a hospital in Abbottabad on January 27.



The samples from the remains were collected by a three-member team.

On Wednesday, a local magistrate allowed the exhumation of the body to collect samples. The fact-finding committee investigating the mysterious death recommended the exhumation and post-mortem of the body, sources said earlier on Wednesday.



Moreover, the Supreme Court has also taken a suo motu notice of the death of the 11-year-old maid.

According to a notification issued, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice over media reports and has sought details of the incident from the inspector general of KP within three days.

After the news of death was reported, DIG Hazara constituted a committee to determine whether the cause of death was natural or not.

Earlier, a police spokesperson speaking on the case informed that Misbah’s health deteriorated after eating fruits, after which she was taken to a hospital, however, she could not survive.

The spokesman had said that a brother and a sister of the girl had also died of the same disease.

The investigation can be taken forward after the medical report emerges, the police spokesman had stated earlier and had added that no request for legal action had yet been made by Misbah’s family.