Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

SC takes suo motu of maid’s death employed by Mushtaq Ghani's brother

By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu notice of the death of an 11-year-old domestic worker employed at the house of PTI’s Mushtaq Ghani’s brother. 

The young maid, Misbah, was employed at Higher Education Minister Mushtaq Ghani’s brother Shoaib Ghani’s house and had died mysteriously at a hospital in Abbottabad on January 25.

According to a notification issued, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice over media reports and has sought details of the incident from the inspector general of KP within three days.

The fact-finding committee investigating the child maid's death had recommended the grave exhumation and post-mortem of the deceased earlier today. The grave of the deceased will be exhumed on Thursday on the orders of the local judicial magistrate.  

The committee constituted by DIG Hazara was set up to determine whether the cause of death was natural or not. 

KP child maid death case: Victim's body to be exhumed tomorrow

The young maid employed at KP Higher Education Minister Mushtaq Ghani’s brother's house died mysteriously at a Abbottabad hospital on Jan 25

Earlier, a police spokesperson speaking on the case informed that Misbah’s health deteriorated after eating fruits, after which she was taken to a hospital, however, she could not survive.

The spokesman had said that a brother and a sister of the girl had also died of the same disease.

The investigation can be taken forward after the medical report emerges, the police spokesman had stated earlier and had added that no request for legal action had yet been made by Misbah’s family.

“I am as sorrowful about Misbah's death as her family. I have no objection to a probe into her death,” said Mushtaq Ghani in an earlier statement. 

"The ones known for mud-slinging have been doing propaganda," Ghani said.

"Every single person is busy scoring points."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

FIA confirms existence of child pornography rings in Pakistan

FIA confirms existence of child pornography rings in Pakistan

 Updated 25 minutes ago
SC summons Dr Samar Mubarakmand over non-production of locally-made stents

SC summons Dr Samar Mubarakmand over non-production of locally-made stents

 Updated an hour ago
Jirga protesting Naqeebullah’s killing ends in Karachi

Jirga protesting Naqeebullah’s killing ends in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Only parliament has authority to amend disqualification law: Aitzaz Ahsan

Only parliament has authority to amend disqualification law: Aitzaz Ahsan

Updated 3 hours ago
Khattak dismisses criticism hurled at KP police

Khattak dismisses criticism hurled at KP police

 Updated 4 hours ago
Afghan envoy expresses surprise over FO's claim of handing over terror suspects

Afghan envoy expresses surprise over FO's claim of handing over terror suspects

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Eyewitnesses identify three policemen in Naqeebullah killing case

Eyewitnesses identify three policemen in Naqeebullah killing case

 Updated 5 hours ago
Rao Anwar’s arrest: Sindh IGP says no way to trace Whatsapp call

Rao Anwar’s arrest: Sindh IGP says no way to trace Whatsapp call

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shahzeb murder case: CJP questions if case pertains to terrorism

Shahzeb murder case: CJP questions if case pertains to terrorism

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM