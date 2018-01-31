SC takes suo motu of maid’s death employed by Mushtaq Ghani's brother

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu notice of the death of an 11-year-old domestic worker employed at the house of PTI’s Mushtaq Ghani’s brother.



The young maid, Misbah, was employed at Higher Education Minister Mushtaq Ghani’s brother Shoaib Ghani’s house and had died mysteriously at a hospital in Abbottabad on January 25.



According to a notification issued, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice over media reports and has sought details of the incident from the inspector general of KP within three days.

The fact-finding committee investigating the child maid's death had recommended the grave exhumation and post-mortem of the deceased earlier today. The grave of the deceased will be exhumed on Thursday on the orders of the local judicial magistrate.

The committee constituted by DIG Hazara was set up to determine whether the cause of death was natural or not.

Earlier, a police spokesperson speaking on the case informed that Misbah’s health deteriorated after eating fruits, after which she was taken to a hospital, however, she could not survive.



The spokesman had said that a brother and a sister of the girl had also died of the same disease.

The investigation can be taken forward after the medical report emerges, the police spokesman had stated earlier and had added that no request for legal action had yet been made by Misbah’s family.

“I am as sorrowful about Misbah's death as her family. I have no objection to a probe into her death,” said Mushtaq Ghani in an earlier statement.



"The ones known for mud-slinging have been doing propaganda," Ghani said.

"Every single person is busy scoring points."