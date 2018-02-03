At 14, Deepika made her harasser feel sorry for teasing her

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is not the one to back down in the face of trouble. The recent debacle raised over her film ‘Padmaavat’ is a shining example of her being steadfast and perseverant.

In a recent interview, the actress recalled an incident of harassment at the age of 14 and her quick response.

Deepika said that she went out with her family for dinner once and was walking down the street when the incident occurred. The actress said that she was walking behind her parents when a man brushed past her.

She said that she had two choices; either to confront the man for inappropriate behaviour or let that slide — Deepika opted for the former.

The actress said she went up to him, grabbed the man by his collar and slapped him hard.

The actress’ act of gumption is surely inspirational for other women dealing with unwanted advances.