Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Tuesday Feb 06 2018
By
REUTERS

Bitcoin extends slide, falls below $7,000

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Feb 06, 2018

Broken representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency — placed on a monitor that displays a stock graph and binary codes — are seen in this illustration picture, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files

NEW YORK: Digital currency bitcoin fell more than 15 percent on Monday to a nearly three-month low amid a slew of concerns ranging from a global regulatory clampdown to a ban on using credit cards to buy bitcoin by British and US banks.

On the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, Bitcoin fell as low as $6,853.53 in early afternoon trading in New York. That marked a fall of more than half from a peak of almost $20,000 hit in December.

Bitcoin has fallen in six of the last eight trading session.

The currency — which surged more than 1,300 percent last year — has lost about half its value so far in 2018 as more governments and banks signal their intention for a regulatory crackdown.

Last week bitcoin suffered its worst weekly performance since 2013.

“We envisage this decline will continue, setting the next technical level at $5,000 a coin,” Miles Eakers — the chief market analyst at Centtrip, which specializes in foreign exchange, worldwide payments, and treasury management — said.

Other cryptocurrencies also suffered double-digit declines on Monday, according to industry tracker Coinmarketcap.com.

Ethereum — the second-largest virtual currency — was last down nearly 19 percent at $703.40, while Ripple, the third, last traded at 71 cents, down 14.1 percent.

British bank Lloyds Banking Group said Sunday it was banning customers from using credit cards to buy bitcoin.

It joined US banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup, which announced similar bans on concerns the lenders could be held liable when the volatile currencies plunge in value.

On Monday, India said it was planning steps to make virtual currencies illegal within its payments system and to regulate the trading of crypto assets.

“Cryptocurrencies have seriously fallen out of favour since the middle of December, and constant negative news flow and speculation of increased regulation has exacerbated the move lower,” Craig Erlam — an analyst at currency broker Oanda — said.

The cryptocurrency sector has also attracted the spotlight after news of hacks and scams, including the roughly 58 billion yen ($532.9 million) stolen in digital money from Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck two weeks ago.

But some investors were unfazed.

“Bitcoin has bounced back from similar collapses before during its short but volatile history, and it would hardly be a shock if those claiming the bubble has burst are surprised by yet another change in fortunes,” Dennis de Jong — the managing director at Limassol, Cyprus-based online FX brokerage firm UFX.com — said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Dow loses over 1100 points as US stock market hit by record falls

Dow loses over 1100 points as US stock market hit by record falls

 Updated 4 hours ago
Highs and heists: Where is cryptocurrency heading?

Highs and heists: Where is cryptocurrency heading?

 Updated 3 days ago
India slips to 42nd position on Global Democracy Index: report

India slips to 42nd position on Global Democracy Index: report

 Updated 3 days ago
Bitcoin tumbles as cryptocurrency sell-off intensifies

Bitcoin tumbles as cryptocurrency sell-off intensifies

 Updated 3 days ago
IHC issues notice to OGRA, petroleum ministry on fuel price hike

IHC issues notice to OGRA, petroleum ministry on fuel price hike

 Updated 4 days ago
Fed outlines yearly 'stress test' standards for Wall Street

Fed outlines yearly 'stress test' standards for Wall Street

 Updated 4 days ago
Advertisement
Alibaba net profit soars 35pc as Singles Day pays off

Alibaba net profit soars 35pc as Singles Day pays off

 Updated 4 days ago
Muhammad Aurangzeb new HBL president and CEO

Muhammad Aurangzeb new HBL president and CEO

 Updated 5 days ago
Govt hikes fuel prices; petrol goes up by Rs2.98 per litre

Govt hikes fuel prices; petrol goes up by Rs2.98 per litre

 Updated 5 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM