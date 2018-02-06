Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Feb 06 2018
By
AFP

Maldives chief justice arrested as crisis deepens

By
AFP

Tuesday Feb 06, 2018

Maldives Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed and another Supreme Court judge were arrested at dawn Tuesday, hours after President Abdulla Yameen declared a state of emergency, police said.

Justices Saeed and Ali Hameed were arrested along with the court´s top administrator Hassan Saeed after security forces stormed the court complex in Male, with police citing complaints of corruption against them in a brief statement.

The high profile arrests followed the arrest Monday of ex-president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, the estranged half brother of Yameen.

The declaration of a state of emergency for 15 days followed a tense stand off between Yameen and the Supreme Court which had ordered the release of nine political prisoners.

Maldives declares state of emergency as crisis deepens

This is the second time Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen has declared a state of emergency

The top court had also ordered the reinstatement of 12 legislators who had been sacked for defecting to the opposition. The move had effectively given the opposition a majority in the 85-member parliament clearing the way for a possible impeachment of Yameen.

Gayoom had sided with the main opposition and was campaigning for the toppling of his half brother.

Gayoom was taken into custody along with his son in law, the family said. They were taken away by police who broke down the main door to their home in the capital, his daughter Yumna Maumoon said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

100 years on, real women’s equality remains elusive

100 years on, real women’s equality remains elusive

 Updated 39 minutes ago
Women show no sign of 'shutting up' about rights, says Hillary Clinton

Women show no sign of 'shutting up' about rights, says Hillary Clinton

 Updated 50 minutes ago
Hollywood abuses being 'jack-hammered into oblivion': Oscars chief John Bailey

Hollywood abuses being 'jack-hammered into oblivion': Oscars chief John Bailey

 Updated an hour ago
Trump's lawyers want him to refuse Mueller interview request: NY Times

Trump's lawyers want him to refuse Mueller interview request: NY Times

 Updated 2 hours ago
Most Republicans believe FBI, DoJ trying to 'delegitimise' Trump: poll

Most Republicans believe FBI, DoJ trying to 'delegitimise' Trump: poll

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan’s top institutions perform well in Asia varsity rankings

Pakistan’s top institutions perform well in Asia varsity rankings

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM