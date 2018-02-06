China condemns murder of Chinese citizen in Karachi

BEIJING: China on Tuesday condemned the apparent targetted killing of a Chinese citizen on Karachi.

A Chinese national was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack in Karachi’s Defence locality by an unknown assailant on Monday. The man, identified as Chen Zhu, 45, was in his car when he was attacked. At least 10 shots were fired at the car, and Chen suffered bullet wounds to the head.



“We strongly condemn the extremist and violent action against Chinese citizens and will continue to closely monitor the progress of the case and provide active assistance to the families of the victims in dealing with the aftermath," said Spokesperson Geng Shuang of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.



The spokesperson added that the Chinese consulate general has demanded the police to their "utmost to solve the case and bring the murderers to justice as soon as possible".

China has noticed that in recent years the Pakistani government has taken a series of anti-terrorism and social security governance actions, said Shuang when asked if the country worries about the safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan.



“We support the Pakistani side's continuous efforts to promote relevant actions and safeguard domestic security and stability”.

The foreign ministries spokesperson expressed hope that Pakistan will continue to take measures to guarantee the security of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan.

A police statement released later in the evening confirmed that Zhu was the MD of Cosco Saeed Karachi Shipping Pvt Ltd.

The shipping company could not be reached for comment.

Police said the two foreign nationals left their office, situated in the Lalazar locality, and had lunch at China Town.

"After having lunch, they moved towards Neelum Colony opposite Zamzama Park for purchasing vegetables/fruits. They were sitting in their vehicle," said the statement released by the Sindh Police.

"They were sitting in the vehicle parked on the road. Suddenly, a well-built assailant opened fire from the front side of the vehicle, critically injuring Mr Chen Zhu," added the statement.

Police took the second foreign national into protective custody after the incident. A citizen also suffered minor injuries in the attack.

The police, in their statement, added that the Chinese nationals did not take their security detail today which is against standard operating procedures.

A man talks on his mobile phone standing outside the Trauma Unit at a hospital after a Chinese man was shot dead in Karachi on February 5, 2018.