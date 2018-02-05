Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 05 2018
GEO NEWS

Chinese national critically injured in Karachi gun attack

Monday Feb 05, 2018

KARACHI: A Chinese national was critically injured in a gun attack on Monday in the metropolis' Defence locality by unknown assailants, informed local police authorities.

Another person was also injured in the attack. 

Hospital administration confirmed the Chinese national is in critical condition and was shot twice in the head. Hospital sources further said one of the bullets passed through the foreigner's body while the second one was still lodged in his body. 

Doctors have kept the foreigner in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under strict observation. 

DIG South Azad Khan said the incident appeared to be a targetted attack and added that security was provided to the deceased Chinese national.

However, the senior police official stated that the foreign national was not accompanied by security at the time of the incident. 

Map of the area. -Google maps

The foreign national was accompanied by a friend, who ran from the car after the incident. Police have taken the individual into protective custody. 

The assailants, laid in wait to ambush the Chinese national's car and managed to flee from the crime scene near Zamzama Park after the incident, said police officials. Law enforcement agencies recovered nine bullet casings from the site. 

The initial report of the attack stated that the attack was an ambush. 

The location of the attack is a few hundred meters away from the  Driving License office and less than a kilometre away from the area's police station. 


An earlier of the story erroneously reported that the foreign national was shot dead. The error is regretted.


