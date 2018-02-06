Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Feb 06 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

World body to be formed for promotion of mini-football

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Feb 06, 2018

KARACHI: Organisers of mini-football from around the world are set to form a world body for the game to oversee affairs of 5,6,7 a side football tournaments and to organise global events.

A meeting of representatives of mini-football from different countries is scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England, where the “International Soccer Federation” will be formed, formally.

An official of the proposed international soccer federation told Geo.tv that representatives from England, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Greece and Pakistan are among the 51 countries who will meet at the inaugural meeting of the federation.

“The Federation will regulate the famous 5,6,7 a side mini-football tournaments around the world,” the official stated.

The meeting in Birmingham will decide the officials of the federation and it is expected that a nominee from Pakistan will be given top position.

The federation will also organise a mini-football tournament of 5,6 and 7 a side teams in Lisbon, Portugal later this year.

