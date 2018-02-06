Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 06 2018
GEO NEWS

Pakistan's counter-terrorism specialists visit SCO grouping in Delhi

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 06, 2018

Pakistan's commitment towards counter-terrorism was further validated after the country sent a four-member team of counter-terrorism and intelligence specialists last week to attend a multilateral meeting in New Delhi, reported an Indian media outlet

Despite heightened tensions in diplomatic ties between the two countries, Pakistan did not shy away from its counter-terrorism obligation.

The delegation visited the Indian capital on January 31 and left on February 2 and included officials from the National Counter-Terrorism Authority, foreign minister and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The meeting was held under the umbrella of SCO and the Indian publication's sources stated that delegates from Pakistan, China, Russia and other countries were present.

Sources added that there was no bilateral meeting between the two sides but the discussions at the grouping were of a "substantive nature”. 

“The discussions were largely focused on violent extremism and radicalisation — two of key concerns for the Central Asian countries, along with China and Russia,” sources added.

It was the first time in two years that Pakistani experts visited India as relations have soured after Pakistani authorities arrested Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. 

Arrest, confession, sentencing

Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel, was arrested on March 3, 2016 in a ‘counter-intelligence operation’ from Mashkel area of Balochistan for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities in Pakistan.

The incarcerated RAW agent, in his video statement, confessed to involvement in sabotage and espionage inside Pakistan, which has also been the crux of Islamabad’s case in the ICJ.

On April 10, a Field General Court Martial — under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, and Official Secrets Act, 1923 — awarded death sentence to Jadhav for espionage and sabotage.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa ratified the sentencing by the army tribunal.

Jadhav has since been on the death row.

