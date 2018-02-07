Pakistan embassy celebrates Kashmir solidarity day in Beijing

The event comprised of speeches and a stage play on theme of Kashmir solidarity day

BEIJING: Students from more than four continents showed solidarity with Kashmiri people and paid tributes to the martyrs in a cultural program organised by the Pakistan Embassy college in Beijing on Wednesday.



Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan ambassador to China Masood Khalid said Pakistan does not want to prolong miseries of the Kashmiri people and wants peace and development in the region.

“We are prepared to hold meaningful dialogue on all issues including Kashmir issue. Pakistan is serious in resolving the issue through peace,” he said.

Khalid said Pakistan will continue its supports for brave Kashmiri people at all major forums.

The ambassador appreciated the college students who paid tributes to Kashmiris martyrs.

