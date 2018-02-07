Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 07 2018
By
ZHZafar Hussain

Pakistan embassy celebrates Kashmir solidarity day in Beijing

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018

The event comprised of speeches and a stage play on theme of Kashmir solidarity day

BEIJING: Students from more than four continents showed solidarity with Kashmiri people and paid tributes to the martyrs in a cultural program organised by the Pakistan Embassy college in Beijing on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan ambassador to China Masood Khalid said Pakistan does not want to prolong miseries of the Kashmiri people and wants peace and development in the region.

“We are prepared to hold meaningful dialogue on all issues including Kashmir issue. Pakistan is serious in resolving the issue through peace,” he said.

Khalid said Pakistan will continue its supports for brave Kashmiri people at all major forums. 

The ambassador appreciated the college students who paid tributes to Kashmiris martyrs.

The event comprised of speeches and a stage play on the theme of Kashmir solidarity day.

