India crush South Africa by 124 runs in third ODI

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018
CAPE TOWN: Virat Kohli struck a majestic 160 not out as India thrashed South Africa by 124 runs in Wednesday´s third one-day international at Newlands to take a 3-0 lead in the six-match series.
India made 303 for 6 after being sent in to bat, while Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets apiece as South Africa were bowled out for just 179.
India 303-6 in 50 overs (S. Dhawan 76, V. Kohli 160 not out)
South Africa 179 in 40 overs (J. Duminy 51; Y. Chahal 4-46, Kuldeep Yadav 4-23).
Result: India won by 124 runs
Series: India lead the six-match series 3-0
Toss: South Africa