India crush South Africa by 124 runs in third ODI

Live streaming of India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Cape Town was available online. Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 160 and four wickets each from Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal helped India crush South Africa by 124 runs to go 3-0 up in the six-match series. Photo: Reuters

CAPE TOWN: Virat Kohli struck a majestic 160 not out as India thrashed South Africa by 124 runs in Wednesday´s third one-day international at Newlands to take a 3-0 lead in the six-match series.

India made 303 for 6 after being sent in to bat, while Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets apiece as South Africa were bowled out for just 179.

Scores in brief

India 303-6 in 50 overs (S. Dhawan 76, V. Kohli 160 not out)

South Africa 179 in 40 overs (J. Duminy 51; Y. Chahal 4-46, Kuldeep Yadav 4-23).

Result: India won by 124 runs

Series: India lead the six-match series 3-0

Toss: South Africa