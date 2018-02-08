Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Feb 08 2018
By
AFP

Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia proclaims innocence ahead of graft verdict

By
AFP

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia. Photo: File  

DHAKA: Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia proclaimed on Wednesday her innocence on the eve of a verdict that authorities fear could spark violence if the former prime minister is jailed for corruption.

Police have banned street protests and rounded up what opposition figures say is thousands of their supporters in a crackdown ahead of Thursday's court ruling in the capital, Dhaka. A guilty verdict could prevent Zia, a former ally turned arch-nemesis of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from contesting a general election slated for December.

Prosecutors are seeking life imprisonment for Zia — a two-time former prime minister and head of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party — for allegedly embezzling 21 million taka ($252,000) through a charity trust fund.

On the eve of the verdict the 72-year-old decried the charges as "false" and insisted "not a penny" had been stolen. "This is an attempt to use the court against me, in an effort to sideline me from politics and elections and to isolate me from the people," Zia told a packed news conference. "I am ready to face all outcomes. I am not afraid of jail or punishment. I am not going to bow down my head."

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Air India asks to fly over Saudi Arabia on planned Israel route

Air India asks to fly over Saudi Arabia on planned Israel route

 Updated an hour ago
Robin Williams' death linked to rise in copycat suicides

Robin Williams' death linked to rise in copycat suicides

 Updated an hour ago
US names three Pakistanis as 'terrorist facilitators'

US names three Pakistanis as 'terrorist facilitators'

 Updated 2 hours ago
Iran ‘accountable’ for ailing US prisoner’s health: White House

Iran ‘accountable’ for ailing US prisoner’s health: White House

 Updated 11 hours ago
UN Security Council to discuss Syria humanitarian truce

UN Security Council to discuss Syria humanitarian truce

 Updated 11 hours ago
UN probe criticises agency chief over sex assault case

UN probe criticises agency chief over sex assault case

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM