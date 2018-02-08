Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Thursday Feb 08 2018
By
AFP

Racism on the rise in English football, says watchdog

By
AFP

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

Incidents of racism and homophobia in English football are on the rise, according to pressure group Kick It Out

LONDON: Incidents of racism and homophobia in English football are on the rise, according to pressure group Kick It Out.

According to its mid-season report, Kick It Out said it had received more than 300 reports relating to 282 cases of discriminatory abuse by the end of 2017, a 59 percent increase from last season, when there were 177 incidents.

The increase was even worse in the professional and semi-professional game, with 131 of those incidents coming from the National League and above - a 75 percent increase on last season.

More than half of those incidents were for racism, with one in five related to homophobia and one in 10 being anti-Semitic.

"I am often asked if these increases are because of more awareness about discrimination or because of more discrimination -- I would say this is a bit of both," explained Kick It Out chief executive Roisin Wood following the release of the figures on Wednesday.

Wood said the use of social media had led to an increase in "virulent and targeted" abuse.

"We know how far football has come but we also know how much more there is to be done. Recent research has found that hate crimes are on the up. If that is happening in society, it will be reflected in football," she added.

"I think it´s become more virulent and targeted but we are working with Facebook and Twitter to address this and they do deal with offensive material when it is flagged up."

Tuesday saw Chelsea announce they would look into an allegation of anti-Semitic chanting during their recent Premier League defeat by Watford.

"Anyone found guilty of anti-Semitic language or behaviour will face action from the club, including bans, and will be asked to attend equality education courses," a Chelsea spokesman said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Maxwell century powers Australia to T20 win over England

Maxwell century powers Australia to T20 win over England

 Updated 2 hours ago
India crush South Africa by 124 runs in third ODI

India crush South Africa by 124 runs in third ODI

 Updated 11 hours ago
Sublime Kohli sets South Africa daunting target

Sublime Kohli sets South Africa daunting target

 Updated 14 hours ago
Pakistan ski squad reaches South Korea for Winter Olympics

Pakistan ski squad reaches South Korea for Winter Olympics

 Updated 21 hours ago
Aussie Rules aims to export shorter match format overseas

Aussie Rules aims to export shorter match format overseas

 Updated 21 hours ago
Sangakkara calls for Test pay minimum to stop T20 exodus

Sangakkara calls for Test pay minimum to stop T20 exodus

 Updated 22 hours ago
Advertisement
Cricket, football and golf handicapped by UK climate change: study

Cricket, football and golf handicapped by UK climate change: study

 Updated 24 hours ago
Hockey Olympian Salman Akbar takes up coaching in Japan

Hockey Olympian Salman Akbar takes up coaching in Japan

 Updated 24 hours ago
ICC criticises Bangladesh Test pitch after run spree

ICC criticises Bangladesh Test pitch after run spree

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM