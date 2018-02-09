Pakistan joins International Socca Federation ahead of mini-football World Cup

KARACHI: The organizers of mini-football of five-, six-, and seven-a-side competitions have formed a global body under the name "International Socca Federation (ISF)” in order to regulate the game's affairs around the world and organize global tournaments.

The ISF was formally launched on Thursday, with its inaugural meeting held in Birmingham, UK, and participants coming in from 52 countries.

Pakistan was also formally inducted into the federation, with representatives of Leisure Leagues — the organizers of mini-football — being the country's representatives at the event.

In a statement issued Thursday, an official of Leisure Leagues said, “Shahzeb Trunkwala of Leisure Leagues is appointed as vice president of the body.”



ISF's inaugural meeting also approved the first mini-football World Cup, slated to take place in Portugal in October, later this year. Its capital city Lisbon was selected as the host venue.

