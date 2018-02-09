Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Feb 09 2018
By
AFP

One dead, 62 wounded in mosque attack in Libya's Benghazi

By
AFP

Friday Feb 09, 2018

File photo

BENGHAZI: Twin bomb blasts struck a mosque in Benghazi in eastern Libya on Friday, killing one person and wounding more than 62, the city's main hospital said.

The explosions hit the mosque at the start of weekly prayers in Libya's second city, which lies 1,000 kilometres east of Tripoli, a security source told AFP.

One bomb was hidden in a coffin in the courtyard of the mosque and another in a shoe cabinet at the entrance, the source added.

At least one person was killed and 62 wounded, according to a spokeswoman for the city´s Al-Jala hospital, Fadia al-Barghathi.

The blast follows twin car bombings on January 24 outside a mosque in Benghazi that left nearly 40 people dead.

There was no claim of responsibility for that attack, which underscored the ongoing chaos in the Benghazi region which is controlled by the forces of military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar, who opposes a UN-backed unity government based in Tripoli, announced Benghazi's "liberation" from militants in July last year after a three-year campaign, but sporadic violence has continued.

Libya has been wracked by violence and divisions since dictator Moamer Kadhafi was toppled and killed in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

On September 11, 2012, suspected militants linked to Al-Qaeda attacked the US consulate in Benghazi, killing ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

At least 27 killed as bus crashes in Indonesia

At least 27 killed as bus crashes in Indonesia

 Updated 58 minutes ago
At least 18 dead in Hong Kong bus accident

At least 18 dead in Hong Kong bus accident

 Updated 2 hours ago
Long robes not necessary attire for Saudi women: senior cleric

Long robes not necessary attire for Saudi women: senior cleric

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two Turkish troops killed as helicopter downed

Two Turkish troops killed as helicopter downed

 Updated 2 hours ago
Major Israeli air raids hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria

Major Israeli air raids hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria

 Updated 3 hours ago
2 Indian army officers killed, 6 troops injured in Jammu attack: KMS

2 Indian army officers killed, 6 troops injured in Jammu attack: KMS

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Indonesian navy seizes tonne of crystal meth

Indonesian navy seizes tonne of crystal meth

 Updated 6 hours ago
Tanzania withdraws from UN refugee programme

Tanzania withdraws from UN refugee programme

 Updated 6 hours ago
Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit West Bank

Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit West Bank

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM