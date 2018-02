Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), New York, US, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK: US stocks posted sharp gains on Friday, giving investors some solace after a week of huge swings that shook the market out of months of calm.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 333.67 points (1.4 percent) to 24,194.13, the S&P 500 gained 38.61 points (1.50 percent) to 2,619.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 97.33 points (1.44 percent) to 6,874.49.