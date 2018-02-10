2 Indian army officers killed, 6 troops injured in Jammu attack: KMS

Two Indian army officers were killed and six soldiers injured in an ongoing attack on an army camp in Indian Occupied Kashmir's (IoK) Jammu on February 10, 2018. Photo: Geo News file

SRINAGAR: Two Indian army officers have been killed and six soldiers injured in an ongoing attack on an army camp in Indian Occupied Kashmir's (IoK) Jammu, the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

Unidentified gunmen stormed into the army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu early Saturday morning, leaving two army officers dead and six other soldiers injured.

The camp located on the Srinagar-Jammu-Pathankot highway is surrounded by dense population.

Reports of the killing of two children in the cross-firing between the attackers and the Indian forces have also emerged, KMS stated.

Local people told journalists that gunshots were heard inside the camp and the area was later cordoned off by the Indian forces.

The district administration has directed closure of the schools within 500 meters of the camp, a high alert has been sounded in Jammu, and tight security arrangements have been made around the city.