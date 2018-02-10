Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

2 Indian army officers killed, 6 troops injured in Jammu attack: KMS

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

Two Indian army officers were killed and six soldiers injured in an ongoing attack on an army camp in Indian Occupied Kashmir's (IoK) Jammu on February 10, 2018. Photo: Geo News file
 

SRINAGAR: Two Indian army officers have been killed and six soldiers injured in an ongoing attack on an army camp in Indian Occupied Kashmir's (IoK) Jammu, the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

Unidentified gunmen stormed into the army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu early Saturday morning, leaving two army officers dead and six other soldiers injured.

The camp located on the Srinagar-Jammu-Pathankot highway is surrounded by dense population.

Reports of the killing of two children in the cross-firing between the attackers and the Indian forces have also emerged, KMS stated.

Local people told journalists that gunshots were heard inside the camp and the area was later cordoned off by the Indian forces.

The district administration has directed closure of the schools within 500 meters of the camp, a high alert has been sounded in Jammu, and tight security arrangements have been made around the city.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

At least 27 killed as bus crashes in Indonesia

At least 27 killed as bus crashes in Indonesia

 Updated 56 minutes ago
At least 18 dead in Hong Kong bus accident

At least 18 dead in Hong Kong bus accident

 Updated 2 hours ago
Long robes not necessary attire for Saudi women: senior cleric

Long robes not necessary attire for Saudi women: senior cleric

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two Turkish troops killed as helicopter downed

Two Turkish troops killed as helicopter downed

 Updated 2 hours ago
Major Israeli air raids hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria

Major Israeli air raids hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria

 Updated 3 hours ago
Indonesian navy seizes tonne of crystal meth

Indonesian navy seizes tonne of crystal meth

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Tanzania withdraws from UN refugee programme

Tanzania withdraws from UN refugee programme

 Updated 6 hours ago
Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit West Bank

Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit West Bank

 Updated 6 hours ago
IMF chief urges Arab states to slash spending

IMF chief urges Arab states to slash spending

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM