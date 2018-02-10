Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
AFP

Estonia, Russia swap spies at border

By
AFP

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

TALLINN: Estonia and Russia swapped convicted spies on Saturday after the two men received presidential pardons, Estonian authorities said.

Estonian businessman Raivo Susi was exchanged for Russian national Artyom Zinchenko at the Koidula border post in southeast Estonia.

"The Estonian state helps its citizens whenever it can," said Arnold Sinisalu, the head of Baltic state's security police.

"Estonia deported to Russia the spy who had committed a crime here, and thus the Estonian businessman could return to the people close to him after being confined for a long time in Russia."

Susi was detained by Russian authorities in February 2016 over his actions between 2004 and 2007 and was sentenced last year to 12 years in a strict penal colony for espionage.

Susi's business reportedly had to do with aircraft delivery and service.

A Tallinn court had sentenced Zinchenko last year to five years behind bars for spying on behalf of Russia's GRU military intelligence.

The court found Zinchenko, who had been living in Estonia on a residence permit since 2013, guilty of gathering and transmitting intelligence that compromised national security.

This represents the latest in a series of spy cases involving Russia and the Baltic states.

The former Soviet republics turned NATO and EU members are increasingly wary of Moscow's intentions following its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

This is not the first time that Estonia and Russia have exchanged spies.

In 2015, Russia freed Estonian officer Eston Kohver in a cold war-style bridge swap between the two countries.

Kohver, who was sentenced by Russia to 15 years in jail on espionage and other charges, was exchanged for Aleksei Dressen, a former Estonian security official serving a 16-year sentence for spying for Moscow, the FSB had said at the time.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Israel warns over Iran’s presence in Syria after air strikes

Israel warns over Iran’s presence in Syria after air strikes

 Updated 2 hours ago
British PM May to set out 'Road to Brexit' in speech

British PM May to set out 'Road to Brexit' in speech

 Updated 5 hours ago
Plane crashes near Moscow, killing 71 people: agencies

Plane crashes near Moscow, killing 71 people: agencies

 Updated 4 hours ago
Woman killed, 12 injured in Beijing mall knife attack

Woman killed, 12 injured in Beijing mall knife attack

 Updated 9 hours ago
Riyadh’s Ritz ‘luxury prison’ reopens after graft crackdown

Riyadh’s Ritz ‘luxury prison’ reopens after graft crackdown

 Updated 11 hours ago
Two Ohio police officers shot dead responding to 911 call

Two Ohio police officers shot dead responding to 911 call

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump says Democratic memo on Russia is 'very political,' needs redactions

Trump says Democratic memo on Russia is 'very political,' needs redactions

 Updated 15 hours ago
Israeli jet shot down after bombing Iranian site in Syria

Israeli jet shot down after bombing Iranian site in Syria

 Updated 17 hours ago
Trump laments ‘shattered’ lives after aides resign

Trump laments ‘shattered’ lives after aides resign

 Updated 23 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM