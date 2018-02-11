Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Feb 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Roads blocked, power suspended after rain, snowfall in parts of country

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Feb 11, 2018

Photo: File

KARACHI: Roads were blocked, while power supply was suspended due to intermittent rain and snowfall in some parts of the country Sunday morning.

Snowfall in Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa blocked link roads, stranding people in their houses and barring them from carrying out daily activities.

In February last year, 14 people were killed when an avalanche hit different villages of Chitral.

14 killed including women, children and scout as avalanche hits Chitral

Rescue work underway in Sher Shal, Garam Chashma valley: ISPR

On the other hand, heavy showers were recorded in Hub, Balochistan which left power supply suspended Sunday.

In Karachi, drizzle was reported from Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Lyari, Bahadurabad, Saddar and Shahra-e-Faisal.

The meteorological department has predicted rain for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur, while snowfall has been forecast for Quetta, Zhob, Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. 

