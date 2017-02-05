Avalanches kill 13 people in Chitral

CHITRAL: At least 13 people were killed on Sunday after avalanches cascades on Chitral`s area of Shershal, confirmed Police.

According to Geo News, as many as five houses are buried under tonnes of snow, rescue sources fear that the tally of casualties may rise. The rescue operation has not yet been started. Army personnel are heading towards the unfortunate site to commence relief activities.Speaking to Geo New, Commandant Chitral Scout Nizam

Speaking to Geo New, Commandant Chitral Scout Nizamud din Shah said eight bodies were taken out from the site, further adding that army will provide helicopter for rescue services.

(This is a developing story)

