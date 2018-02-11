SMB Fatima Jinnah govt school wins Karachi United girls football tournament

Photos from the tournament

KARACHI: SMB Fatima Jinnah government girls schools have won the Karachi United Inter School girls football tournament, beating Aga Khan School Kharadar by 2-1 on penalty shootouts.



The final of the tournament was played in Karachi between SMB and Aga Khan School Kharadar, Shehrbano Hanif, and Rimsha Sami scored to help their school win their second consecutive title. Hadiqa Shaukat, the goalkeeper, played an important role by blocking most shoots from the opponents after match was tied 0-0 in allocated time.

It is worth mentioning that SMB Fatima Government School, adopted by Zindagi Trust, outshined teams from all the top schools on their way to the title.

They downed Karachi Grammar School and Karachi American School in group-matches before beating St. Michaels' in the quarterfinal and Lyceum in the semifinal of the tournament.



Roshana Jalal of SMB finished as top scorer of the tournament.

Shahzad Roy of Zindagi Trust was jubilant at SMB’s success in the tournament and termed it a result of providing better environment at school to the students.

"Every parent dreams of getting their children enrolled in top schools of the city like KGS or Lyceum. The Zindagi Trust provided best environment to students of a government school and they proved themselves as the best," Roy told Geo.tv.

"Success is linked with how you treat kids at schools," he highlighted.

Meanwhile, Nixor beat Bahria 1-0 to win the boys' title.