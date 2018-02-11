Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Sunday Feb 11 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

SMB Fatima Jinnah govt school wins Karachi United girls football tournament

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Feb 11, 2018

Photos from the tournament

KARACHI: SMB Fatima Jinnah government girls schools have won the Karachi United Inter School girls football tournament, beating Aga Khan School Kharadar by 2-1 on penalty shootouts.

The final of the tournament was played in Karachi between SMB and Aga Khan School Kharadar, Shehrbano Hanif, and Rimsha Sami scored to help their school win their second consecutive title. Hadiqa Shaukat, the goalkeeper, played an important role by blocking most shoots from the opponents after match was tied 0-0 in allocated time.

It is worth mentioning that SMB Fatima Government School, adopted by Zindagi Trust, outshined teams from all the top schools on their way to the title.

They downed Karachi Grammar School and Karachi American School in group-matches before beating St. Michaels' in the quarterfinal and Lyceum in the semifinal of the tournament.

Roshana Jalal of SMB finished as top scorer of the tournament.

Shahzad Roy of Zindagi Trust was jubilant at SMB’s success in the tournament and termed it a result of providing better environment at school to the students.

"Every parent dreams of getting their children enrolled in top schools of the city like KGS or Lyceum. The Zindagi Trust provided best environment to students of a government school and they proved themselves as the best," Roy told Geo.tv.

"Success is linked with how you treat kids at schools," he highlighted.

Meanwhile, Nixor beat Bahria 1-0 to win the boys' title.

Advertisement

More From Sports:

Liverpool's Salah - the idol of his Egyptian village

Liverpool's Salah - the idol of his Egyptian village

 Updated an hour ago
Canada wins Team Gold at Olympic figure skating, Russians bag silver

Canada wins Team Gold at Olympic figure skating, Russians bag silver

 Updated 2 hours ago
Fawad Alam smashes 149 as Karachi Whites clinch National One Day Cup

Fawad Alam smashes 149 as Karachi Whites clinch National One Day Cup

 Updated 3 hours ago
Around 120 golfers participate in Indus Golf Championship in Karachi

Around 120 golfers participate in Indus Golf Championship in Karachi

 Updated 15 hours ago
International consultants satisfied with security for PSL 3 final in Karachi

International consultants satisfied with security for PSL 3 final in Karachi

 Updated 18 hours ago
Global Zalmi League to start in Ajman on Sunday

Global Zalmi League to start in Ajman on Sunday

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Abida Parveen to perform at PSL opening ceremony

Abida Parveen to perform at PSL opening ceremony

Updated 2 days ago
The madness that is cricket: Pakistan’s special bond with the game

The madness that is cricket: Pakistan’s special bond with the game

Updated 2 days ago
Foreign security expert in Karachi to review arrangements for PSL final

Foreign security expert in Karachi to review arrangements for PSL final

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM