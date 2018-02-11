Around 120 golfers participate in Indus Golf Championship in Karachi

KARACHI: Around 120 golfers participated in the Indus Golf Championship held at Karsaz Golf Club here on Sunday.



The event held on shotgun format was aimed at raising funds for a charity hospital.

The golfers, who participated in the championship, said that it was good to do charity alongside the game.

Pervez Ahmed, the organiser of the championship, said the shotgun format was adopted to develop interest in the event.

The administration of Karsaz Golf Club also announced to provide its course free of charge for charitable activities.

Bilal Naseem, Gohar Manzoor, Saeed Nadeem Arif and Abdullah Arif stood winners in the gross event.

In the net event, Daniyal Khan, Umar Khalid, Yashal Shah and Sameer Saeed remained successful.

Pakistani squash legend Jahangir Khan distributed prizes among top performers of the championship.



Speaking at the concluding ceremony, he said that it was good omen that the event drew in a large number of sponsors.