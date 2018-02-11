Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Sunday Feb 11 2018
By
Jaffar Hussain

Around 120 golfers participate in Indus Golf Championship in Karachi

By
Jaffar Hussain

Sunday Feb 11, 2018

KARACHI: Around 120 golfers participated in the Indus Golf Championship held at Karsaz Golf Club here on Sunday.

The event held on shotgun format was aimed at raising funds for a charity hospital.

The golfers, who participated in the championship, said that it was good to do charity alongside the game.

Pervez Ahmed, the organiser of the championship, said the shotgun format was adopted to develop interest in the event.

The administration of Karsaz Golf Club also announced to provide its course free of charge for charitable activities.

Bilal Naseem, Gohar Manzoor, Saeed Nadeem Arif and Abdullah Arif stood winners in the gross event.

In the net event, Daniyal Khan, Umar Khalid, Yashal Shah and Sameer Saeed remained successful.

Pakistani squash legend Jahangir Khan distributed prizes among top performers of the championship.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, he said that it was good omen that the event drew in a large number of sponsors.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Liverpool's Salah - the idol of his Egyptian village

Liverpool's Salah - the idol of his Egyptian village

 Updated an hour ago
Canada wins Team Gold at Olympic figure skating, Russians bag silver

Canada wins Team Gold at Olympic figure skating, Russians bag silver

 Updated 2 hours ago
Fawad Alam smashes 149 as Karachi Whites clinch National One Day Cup

Fawad Alam smashes 149 as Karachi Whites clinch National One Day Cup

 Updated 3 hours ago
SMB Fatima Jinnah govt school wins Karachi United girls football tournament

SMB Fatima Jinnah govt school wins Karachi United girls football tournament

 Updated 15 hours ago
International consultants satisfied with security for PSL 3 final in Karachi

International consultants satisfied with security for PSL 3 final in Karachi

 Updated 18 hours ago
Global Zalmi League to start in Ajman on Sunday

Global Zalmi League to start in Ajman on Sunday

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Abida Parveen to perform at PSL opening ceremony

Abida Parveen to perform at PSL opening ceremony

Updated 2 days ago
The madness that is cricket: Pakistan’s special bond with the game

The madness that is cricket: Pakistan’s special bond with the game

Updated 2 days ago
Foreign security expert in Karachi to review arrangements for PSL final

Foreign security expert in Karachi to review arrangements for PSL final

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM