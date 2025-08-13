 
Geo News

Rohit Sharma overtakes Babar Azam in latest ICC ODI rankings

Most Pakistan players drop in ICC ODI rankings after series loss against WI

By
Sports Desk
|

August 13, 2025

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistani captain Babar Azam spotted together during a cricket match. — Reuters/File
Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistani captain Babar Azam spotted together during a cricket match. — Reuters/File

Pakistan's top-order batter Babar Azam has dropped to third place in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings, following a below-par performance in the recent series against the West Indies.

Babar managed just 56 runs across three matches, averaging 18.66, which led to a dip in his overall rating points to 751. 

As a result, he has been overtaken by India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma, who now holds the second spot.

Among other Pakistani players, ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan has also dropped one place, moving from 21st to 22nd with 602 points.

Opening batter Fakhar Zaman, who missed the West Indies ODIs due to injury, fell four places to 27th with 590 points.

Imam-ul-Haq and Agha Salman also saw their rankings decline, slipping to 37th and 41st, respectively.

Saim Ayub suffered the biggest drop among Pakistan’s batters, falling nine places to 46th. Meanwhile, opening batter Abdullah Shafique improved, climbing seven places to reach 90th spot with 428 points.

In the ICC ODI bowlers' rankings, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi dropped one place to 13th with 599 points after taking just four wickets in three matches.

Haris Rauf fell three places to 27th, while Naseem Shah dropped one step to 43rd with 493 points. Spinner Abrar Ahmed climbed three places to 54th, Mohammad Nawaz retained his 64th position, and Mohammad Wasim Jr fell four places to 71st.

Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana continues to dominate as the world’s number one ODI bowler, followed by India’s Kuldeep Yadav at second, and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj in third.

Sabalenka edges Raducanu in Cincinnati thriller
Sabalenka edges Raducanu in Cincinnati thriller
WATCH: Maxwell pulls off spectacular boundary catch in T20I match against SA
WATCH: Maxwell pulls off spectacular boundary catch in T20I match against SA
Green Shirts face fifth bowler dilemma ahead of West Indies decider
Green Shirts face fifth bowler dilemma ahead of West Indies decider
Pakistan women bag dominant eight-wicket win against Ireland in third T20I
Pakistan women bag dominant eight-wicket win against Ireland in third T20I
West Indies clinch five-wicket win in rain-hit 2nd ODI, series tied 1-1
West Indies clinch five-wicket win in rain-hit 2nd ODI, series tied 1-1
Pakistani athletes win gold, silver in Malaysia taekwondo championship
Pakistani athletes win gold, silver in Malaysia taekwondo championship
After quitting Tests, T20s, Kohli and Sharma likely to ‘retire from ODIs this year'
After quitting Tests, T20s, Kohli and Sharma likely to ‘retire from ODIs this year'
Arooj Sohail Butt becomes first female manager of men's U-17 football team
Arooj Sohail Butt becomes first female manager of men's U-17 football team